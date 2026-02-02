Unity Bank Named ‘Top Bank Investment Idea’

Submitted by Unity Bank

Piper Sandler, a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, has named Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) one of its Top Bank Investment Ideas for 2026, recognizing the company’s strong performance and sustained growth potential.

The recognition was featured in Piper Sandler’s annual “Financial Services Top Ideas” report, which compiles the firm’s highest-conviction investment recommendations across the banking sector. Analyst Justin Crowley, who covers Northeast and Mid-Atlantic banks for Piper Sandler, provided the firm’s outlook on Unity Bancorp.

“In a state where many banks are struggling to grow, Unity is achieving double-digit loan growth and capitalizing on market dislocation,” Crowley noted in the report. “Their 4.5% net interest margin is the envy of most peers and is supported by strong pricing power in their markets.”

The report cited Unity’s capital strength, with a Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 11.6% and CET1 ratio of 14.5%, as well as a return on assets approaching 2%. Piper Sandler emphasized that Unity is well-positioned to continue supporting organic growth while maintaining its focus on long-term value creation.

“Management’s disciplined approach to M&A, coupled with a strong capital position and focus on responsible growth, makes Unity stand out,” Crowley added. “This is a high-performing franchise with a clear strategy.”

Unity Bancorp was also recently named to Piper Sandler’s “Sm-All Stars Class of 2025,” which honors top-performing small-cap banks nationwide based on quantitative performance metrics.

To view the full Piper Sandler report, visit: https://piper2.bluematrix.com/links2/pdf/23867519-e837-4d16-b49f-b71dd6a3931e.

