Life Story: Janet Goldberg, 80; Former Teacher, Guidance Counselor

Janet Goldberg, 80, of Somerset, passed away peacefully on April 25 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville.

Born on January 8, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey, Janet was the beloved daughter of the late Harry and Goldie (Schwartz) Farbman. She was raised in Irvington and went on to live in Clark and Edison before settling in Somerset, where she built a vibrant and lasting community.

Janet dedicated much of her life to education and the well-being of children. She began her career as a French teacher at Springfield High School and later served as a guidance counselor in the Green Brook School System, where she made a meaningful impact on countless students before retiring.

An active and cherished member of the Renaissance community in Somerset, Janet embraced life with enthusiasm and warmth. She participated in the Women’s Club, contributing to fundraising efforts, and enjoyed knitting, Mahjong, Bingo, dancing, and spending time with friends. She also treasured traveling, especially going on cruises with her family.

Janet was predeceased by her loving husband, Cary Goldberg.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Lisa Goldberg; her son, Howard Goldberg, and his wife, Leanne; her brother, Marvin Goldberg, and his wife, Evelyn; her beloved grandchildren, Brianna, Jakob, Gabriella, Jesse and Izadore; her great-grandchild, Azriel; nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Funeral services were handled by the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.

Interment was at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.

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