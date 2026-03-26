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Two New Supervisors Introduced At School Board Meeting

March 25, 2026 Education, School Board

WELCOME ABOARD – Corey Cohen, the District’s new Supervisor of Elementary Special Education, and Janet Warbeck, the District’s new Supervisor of ESL and Bilingual Education, speak to the school board at the March 24 meeting.

Two new educational supervisors were introduced at the March 24 Board of Education meeting.

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