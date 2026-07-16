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Township Woman Killed While Crossing Hamilton Street

July 16, 2026 Crime, Crime News

A township woman was killed the evening of July 15 after she was struck by a car while she was crossing Hamilton Street, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was struck by a Toyota Corolla while crossing Hamilton near Francis Street at about 8:35 p.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

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