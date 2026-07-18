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2026 FTPD Youth Police Academy Cadets Graduate

July 17, 2026 Police News

CLASS LEADER – Sophia Sanchez was the head of the 2026 Youth Police Academy class.

Seven days of workouts, classroom sessions and hands-on training ended July 17 with the graduation of the Franklin Police Department Youth Police Academy Class of 2026.

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