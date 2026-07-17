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Life Story: Nancy DeHaan, 64; Rutgers Administrative Assistant

July 17, 2026 Obituaries

Nancy DeHaan of Somerset died suddenly on July 15 at her home. She was 64.

Born in New Brunswick, Mrs. DeHaan resided in Somerset for most of her life.

Prior to her retirement in 2021, she worked as a Administrative Assistant for 40 years with Rutger’s School of Engineering, New Brunswick.

Nancy enjoyed gardening and her was a Animal Rights Advocate.

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Peter DeHaan, and her brother, Bob Christ.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 22 at The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A private interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Somerset.

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