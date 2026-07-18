Sadiq School Students Honored For Food Bank Fundraising

The students, Hanna Didehvar and Manha Uppal, 4th Graders at the school which is affiliated with the Masjid-e-Ali on Cedar Grove Avenue, raised $203 through the sale of hand-made items.

Two Sadiq School students were recently honored by the Township Council for their fundraising efforts for the Franklin Food Bank.

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