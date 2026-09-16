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Open Space Committee To Cover Up To $30,000 In Meadows Foundation Utility Bills

September 16, 2026 Open Space Committee

RUNNING DOWN THE NUMBERS – Tara Kenyon, the Township’s Open Space Consultant, tells the Open Space Committee September 15 about financial issues facing the Meadows Foundation.

For the second time in two years, the Township Open Space Advisory Committee voted unanimously Sept. 15 to spend up to $30,000 through December 2027 to pay the utility bills at four Township-owned historic houses operated by the Meadows Foundation.

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