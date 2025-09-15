Township Road Resurfacing Program Update

Following is an update on the Township’s 2025 road resurfacing program.
Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor working on concrete work.
- Sebring Rd
- Annapolis St – THIS STREET HAS BEEN PULLED FROM THE PROJECT. WILL BE ON FOR NEXT YEAR.
- Lexington Rd
- Phillips Rd – PAVED
- Francis St – PAVED
- Link Rd
- School Ave
- Lewis St – PAVED
Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – In progress
- Van Doren Ave – PAVED
- Wexford Way -PAVED
- Martino Dr – Concrete work to begin on 9/8 – Milling and paving to begin on or about 9/29/25
Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED
- Old Georgetown Rd – PAVED
- Laurel Ave (Township Section) – PAVED
- Stirrup Way – PAVED
- English Lane- PAVED
Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Paving Completed
- Halsey St – PAVED
- Mercury St – PAVED
- Beatrice St -PAVED
- Howard Ave -PAVED
- Angel Pl (damaged section) – PAVED
Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work October.
- Douglas Ave
- So Lawrence Ave
- Prospect St
- Sydney Pl
- Rose St
Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Ready to bid in 2026
- Sterling Rd
- Olsen Dr
- Stewart Ave
- Stockton Ave
- Clover Pl
Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
To subscribe, please click here.