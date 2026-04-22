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Local SCVTHS Students Medal In Skills Competition

April 22, 2026 Education

Several Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School students from Somerset earned medals at the 2026 SkillsUSA New Jersey State Championships, where SCVTHS competed against career and technical education students from across the state.

Medalists from the township were Siyaa Choudhary, who earned a Gold Medal in Health Knowledge Bowl, while Daniel Yuh earned a Gold Medal in Quiz Bowl.

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