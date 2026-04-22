Local SCVTHS Students Medal In Skills Competition

Medalists from the township were Siyaa Choudhary, who earned a Gold Medal in Health Knowledge Bowl, while Daniel Yuh earned a Gold Medal in Quiz Bowl.

Several Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School students from Somerset earned medals at the 2026 SkillsUSA New Jersey State Championships, where SCVTHS competed against career and technical education students from across the state.

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