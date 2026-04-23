FR&A Photo Gallery: Lady Warriors Flag Football Blanks Watchung Hills, 19-0

The Lady Warriors scored six points in the third quarter, and followed in the final quarter with 12 more.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors flag football team took some time to get started, but exploded for 19 points in the second half to down Watchung Hills Regional 19-0 on April 22.

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