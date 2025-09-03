Quantcast
Township Road Projects Update

September 3, 2025 Construction, News-pourri

Following are the latest updates in the Township’s road resurfacing program.

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor working on concrete work. 

  • Sebring Rd
  • Annapolis St
  • Lexington Rd
  • Phillips Rd – PAVED
  • Francis St – PAVED
  • Link Rd
  • School Ave
  • Lewis St – PAVED

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin Concrete work on or about August 25.

  • Van Doren Ave – PAVED
  • Wexford Way – Mill 9/3 –  Pave 9/4 
  • Martino Dr – Concrete work to begin on 9/8

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

  • Old Georgetown Rd –  PAVED
  • Laurel Ave (Township Section) – PAVED
  • Stirrup Way – PAVED 
  • English Lane- PAVED

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing –Milling operations began 9/3/25- Paving 9/4/25

  • Halsey St
  • Mercury St
  • Beatrice St
  • Howard Ave
  • Angel Pl

Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work Mid September. 

  • Douglas Ave
  • So Lawrence Ave
  • Prospect St
  • Sydney Pl
  • Rose St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl

 

