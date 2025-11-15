Township Residents Fall Victim To Scammers

A township couple told police that they were scammed out of nearly $800,000 during the Summer and Spring.

The unidentified couple told police on October 18 that the thefts occurred between May 21 and September 9.

The couple was told by someone they believed to be from the Amazon fraud department that their Social Security numbers had been compromised.

They were told to convert cash to gold, then turned the gold over to the suspects at a local business on several occasions, police said.

The total loss suffered by the victims was set at $783,472, police said.

