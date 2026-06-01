School Board Approves $3.27 Million In Preschool Contracts

The contracts, all funded through the state’s Preschool Education Aid program, remain subject to attorney review and approval. Per-pupil rates range from $10,759 to $15,000.

The Franklin Township Board of Education approved more than $3.27 million in contracts with eight private preschool providers at its May 28 meeting, securing up to 240 preschool slots for the 2026-27 school year.

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