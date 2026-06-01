School Board Approves $3.27 Million In Preschool Contracts
June 1, 2026
Board of Education Taxes, School Board
The Franklin Township Board of Education approved more than $3.27 million in contracts with eight private preschool providers at its May 28 meeting, securing up to 240 preschool slots for the 2026-27 school year.
The contracts, all funded through the state’s Preschool Education Aid program, remain subject to attorney review and approval. Per-pupil rates range from $10,759 to $15,000.
Don’t Miss Out!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.
To subscribe, please click here.
Existing members, please click here.
Check Also
BRINGING IT HOME – School Board member Nicolas DiMeglio led the effort to bring the FHS …