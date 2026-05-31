‘Empty Bowls’ Fundraiser Celebrates 8th Year

The Franklin Food Bank celebrated the 8th annual Empty Bowl fundraising event on May 31, with officials announcing a $14 million capital campaign to build a larger facility even as food insecurity rates remain stubbornly high across the township.

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