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‘Empty Bowls’ Fundraiser Celebrates 8th Year

May 31, 2026 Community Building, Food Bank, Franklin Food Bank

EATING FOR GOOD – Donors gathered at the Double Tree Hotel on Atrium Drive May 31 for the 8th Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Franklin Food Bank.

The Franklin Food Bank celebrated the 8th annual Empty Bowl fundraising event on May 31, with officials announcing a $14 million capital campaign to build a larger facility even as food insecurity rates remain stubbornly high across the township.

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