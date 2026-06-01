RVCC Sets Adult Learning Information Sessions

Adult learners ages 25 and older who are interested in starting college for the first time, returning to school to finish a degree, exploring a new career path, seeking professional development, or improving their English are invited to attend one of Raritan Valley Community College’s Adult Learning Experience Information Sessions this summer.

Three sessions have been planned: June 17, 6-8 p.m. (virtual); July 15, 6-8 p.m.; and August 5, 6-8 p.m. The July and August in-person sessions will be held in the Atrium at the College’s Branchburg campus.

The events will include information about academic and certificate programs, applying to RVCC, learning options and support services tailored for non-traditional students, paying for college, and navigating financial aid resources. Veterans are also encouraged to attend an information session to learn about how they can use their education benefits to enroll at RVCC.

To assist students juggling work, family, and other responsibilities, RVCC offers 14-week (full-term), 12-week, 10-week, and 7-week (for some programs) semesters to provide learners of all ages with a more convenient academic schedule. Adult students may enroll in career training, certificate, or degree programs at RVCC.

Some programs that may be of special interest to adult students include:

Advanced Manufacturing (includes OSHA 10 and NIMS certification)

Business Administration – Associate of Science

Business Management – Associate of Applied Science

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Technician – Certificate

English as a Second Language

Fitness Specialist – Certificate

Medical Assistant – Certificate

Nursing/RN – Associate of Applied Science

Occupational Therapy Assistant – Associate of Applied Science

Paralegal Studies – Associate of Applied Science or Certificate

Supply Chain Management – Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, or Certificate

Welding – Certificate

In addition, RVCC offers a number of online degrees and certificate programs. To learn more about online programs, visit Online Courses & Programs | Raritan Valley Community College, NJ or https://www.raritanval.edu/career-training/career-training-programs.

Those interested may register for an information session at www.raritanval.edu/visit. For additional information, email adultlearning@raritanval.edu or contact Michelle Amparbin, Coordinator of the Adult Learning Experience, at 908-526-1200, ext. 8338. To learn more, visit www.raritanval.edu/admissions-information/adult-learners.

Raritan Valley Community College is located at 118 Lamington Road in Branchburg, NJ. For further information, visit www.raritanval.edu.

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