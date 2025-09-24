Township Residents Among SCVT Students Honored By College Board

Two township residents are among 22 Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School students honored by the College Board for their academic achievements.

The students are Margaret Kim and Daniel Yuh, both of Somerset and members of the Class of 2026.

The honors are based on GPA as well as performance on standardized tests and were awarded to members of the classes of 2026 and 2027.

The College Board, known for its administration of SAT, PSAT and AP exams, also provides students with tools for career and academic exploration. The organization also oversees the National Merit Scholarship program.

SCVTHS students were awarded either the School Recognition Award or the First-Generation Recognition Award. Both awards require students to have a GPA of B+ or higher while also scoring in the top 10 percent of PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 at SCVTHS and receiving a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams by their junior year.

