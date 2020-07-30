Township Public Safety Director Gets National Post With NOBLE

Quovella Spruill.

The township’s new Public Safety Director is one of the newest members of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives’ executive board.

Quovella Spruill will serve a one-year term as the organization’s national financial secretary, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

According to the release, the group, NOBLE, was founded in September 1976 during a three-day symposium to address crime in low-income urban areas in which 60 top-ranking black law enforcement executives representing 24 states and 50 major cities gathered in the Washington, D.C. area to exchange views about the critically high rate of crime in the black urban communities and the socio-economic conditions that lead to crime and violence, raise questions about relevant issues such as fairness in the administration of justice, police community relations, the hiring and promotion of black police officers, and the unique problems of the black police executive.

Recognizing that Black law enforcement executives could have a significantly more effective impact upon the criminal justice system through a unified voice, the symposium participants departed from the planned agenda to create NOBLE, the release said. They unanimously elected Hubert Williams, then Director of the Newark, New Jersey Police Department, and the first Black police chief of a major city,

temporary chairman of NOBLE. During that meeting, the initial purpose and the objectives of the organization were developed and a working committee to devise the organizational structure was formed.

Spruill joined the Franklin Township Police Department in April. Prior to coming to Franklin, Director Spruill served as the Chief of Detectives for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, were she oversaw the largest and busiest Prosecutor’s Office in the State.



