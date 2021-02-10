Township Official: Get Cars Off Streets During Snow Storms

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker reminded residents that streets need to be free of parked cars during snow storms. (File Photo).

Plowing issues experienced during the late January-early February snow storm could have been avoided had some residents moved their cars off streets, a township official said February 9.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker reminded residents during the virtual Township Council meeting that township ordinance requires that cars not be parked on residential streets when snow plowing is necessary.

Vornlocker’s comments were spurred by Mayor Phil Kramer saying that there “were some problems” with snow removal during the last big storm, and that he received many calls about teh problem.

“There were some failures we need to correct, and we need to work on those,” Vornlocker said.

“The number one hurdle that our employees and contractors need to overcome is cars parked on the street,” he said.

Vornlocker said police “try to be as lenient as possible” with car owners who do not comply with the ordinance, but some parked cars are a hazard.

“We need to get those cars off the street,” he said.

“The streets that constituted the biggest problems were the streets with cars parked on both sides of the road,” Vornlocker said. “One of the things that plows need is momentum, and you can’t get momentum when you have to weave between parked cars.”

That’s especially true, Vornlocker said, when a storm dumps more than a foot of snow on the township.

“If you have the ability to move that car off the street, do it, because that will make your street get cleaned faster,” he said.



