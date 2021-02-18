Township Man Faces Drug, Weapon Charges

Trying to avoid a law enforcement vehicle check resulted ina township man being arrested on weapons and drug charges on February 9, police said.

The 29-year-old man allegedly turned out his vehicle’s lights several times and ultimately abandoned his car in an attempt to avoid members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force Street Crimes Unit along with members of the Franklin Township Police Department conducting the check, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was eventually found behind a Girard Avenue hope and captured, the release said.

The man was found with a 9mm Ruger Security 9 semiautomatic handgun equipped with a high capacity magazine. which he attempted to conceal near where he was apprehended, according to the release.

A search of the man’s car revealed approximately 10 ounces of marijuana, two ounces of hashish and nine ounces of marijuana THC edibles, according to the release. Authorities estimated the street value of the seized marijuana, hashish, and marijuana at $17,000.

The man was charged with 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, 2nd Degree Certain Persons not to Possess a Weapon, 4th Degree Unlawful Possession of a High Capacity Magazine, 2nd Degree Possession of a Firearm while committing a CDS offense, 3rd Degree Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS, 3rd Degree Hindering Apprehension, and 4th Degree Obstruction of Justice.

The man was lodged in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a bail detention hearing, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



