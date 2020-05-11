Township Girl Wins Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest

The two winning designs in the Venus Jewelers Mother’s Day design contest. (Photo: Venus Jewelers).

A 9-year-old township girl was one of two winners in a Mother’s Day jewelry design contest sponsored by a local jeweler.

The contest, run by Venus Jewelers in the Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue, was held on Facebook, where viewers were invited to vote for their favorite design. More than 1,000 votes were cast.

The First Place design, a “Bird of Love,” was made by Jadyn Caroajal. The design was rendered by Venus Jewelers’ CAD system and will be made into a “one-of-a-kind” necklace, according to a press release from Venus.

The Runner-Up design was made by Fayley (no last name given), a 7-year-old from Branchburg, who drew a “smiling rainbow,” according to the release. Faley’s design will also be created by Venus.

All of the contestants will be awarded a gemstone “for their hard work and ingenuity,” the release said.

“This year, more than ever, Venus Jewelers wanted to recognize the hard-working mothers out there going above and beyond during the stay-at-home restrictions of COVID-19,” Peter Stavrianidis, principal of Venus Jewelers, said in the release.

