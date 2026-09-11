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Township Council Finally Awards Catalpa Park Contract

September 11, 2026 Featured, General News, Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council

A schematic view of the proposed Catalpa Park.

After more than a decade of false starts, redesigns, and bids that came in too high, the Township Council on Sept. 8 took the votes that will finally lead to a Catalpa Park.

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