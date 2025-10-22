Township Council Awards $1M In Contracts

Contracts for goods and services worth more than $1 million were approved by the Township Council at its October 14 meeting.

The contracts approved were:

Two contracts worth $90,000 combined to Pyramid Consulting Group of East Hanover and Sockler Realty Services Group of Hightstown for appraisal services as needed.

Six contracts worth $500,000 total for Boswell Engineering of South Hackensack, Carroll Engineering of Hillsborough, CME Associates of Parlin, The Nader Group of Hackettstown, Roberts Engineering Group of Hamilton, and Van Cleef Engineering of Hillsborough for land surveying services.

A contract worth $15,000 to Language Line of Monterey, California for on-demand police interpreter services.

A contract extension worth $150,000 to Longo Electro-Mechanical of Wharton for SCADA Software and System Maintenance.

A $100,000 contract amendment to CME Associates for general engineering services, bringing the total to $850,000.

A contract worth $50,000 to Core & Main of St. Louis, Mo. for water meter software license services.

A contract worth $75,000 to Campbell Foundry Co. of Harrison for catch basin material.

A contract worth $27,219 to East Coast Emergency Lighting of Millstone to outfit three 2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles.

A contract worth $89,932 to East Coast Emergency Lighting of Millstone to outfit a 2025 Ford Police Interceptor vehicle.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments