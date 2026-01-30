Township Council Approves Contracts

The Township Council approved more than $400,000 in contracts for goods and services at the January 27 meeting.
The contracts awarded were:
A $43,654 contract to Vialytics America of Edison for road asset management software. The contract is for one year, with the option to renew four additional years.
$400,000 for recreational and enrichment programs to the following companies:
- YMCA of Greater Somerset County, 104 Mount Airy Road, Basking Ridge
- Mad Science of Western NJ, 1580 Reed Road #4C, Pennington
- Black Rocket Productions, 37 Court Street, Freehold
- New Jersey Rugby, 6 Gifford Road, Somerset
- Junior Chef USA, LLC, 38 Thomas Drive, Robbinsville
- Bricks 4 Kidz, 38 Thomas Drive, Robbinsville
- Rose City Productions, 542 Georges Road, North Brunswick
- Athena Coding, 454 Main Street, Hingham, MA
- Keep Yourself Smelling Sweet, Double M Enterprise LLC, 49 N 22nd East Orange
- Sticky Fingers Cooking, 28 Spring Street, Unit 395, Princeton
- Valhallan Esports training, 199 Finnegans Lane, Kendall Park
- US Sports Institute, 4 Somerset Street, Whitehouse Station
- Chess Wizards, 4450 N. Central Avenue, Chicago, Illinois
- Built By Me, 59 Governors Lane, Princeton.
A contract between the Township and Somerset County for recycling pickup at the rate of $28.16 per household for the year.
