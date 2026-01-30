Quantcast
Township Council Approves Contracts

January 30, 2026 Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

The Township Council approved more than $400,000 in contracts for goods and services at the January 27 meeting.

The contracts awarded were:

A $43,654 contract to Vialytics America of Edison for road asset management software. The contract is for one year, with the option to renew four additional years.

$400,000 for recreational and enrichment programs to the following companies:

  • YMCA of Greater Somerset County, 104 Mount Airy Road, Basking Ridge
  • Mad Science of Western NJ, 1580 Reed Road #4C, Pennington
  • Black Rocket Productions, 37 Court Street, Freehold
  • New Jersey Rugby, 6 Gifford Road, Somerset
  • Junior Chef USA, LLC, 38 Thomas Drive, Robbinsville  
  • Bricks 4 Kidz, 38 Thomas Drive, Robbinsville
  • Rose City Productions, 542 Georges Road, North Brunswick
  • Athena Coding, 454 Main Street, Hingham, MA  
  • Keep Yourself Smelling Sweet, Double M Enterprise LLC, 49 N 22nd East Orange
  • Sticky Fingers Cooking, 28 Spring Street, Unit 395, Princeton
  • Valhallan Esports training, 199 Finnegans Lane, Kendall Park
  • US Sports Institute, 4 Somerset Street, Whitehouse Station
  • Chess Wizards, 4450 N. Central Avenue, Chicago, Illinois
  • Built By Me, 59 Governors Lane, Princeton.
  • TJD Sports Academy 66 Stephen Place Rockaway
  • Zone Walk Solutions 2 ORTA Court Sayreville
  • Built By Me 59 Governors Lane Princeton NJ
  • Somerset County YMCA 140 Mt. Airy Road Basking Ridge
  • Super Science Programs for Kids LLC 52 Slope Dive. Hackettstown
  • Sticky Fingers 28 Spring Street Unit 35 Princeton  
  • At Reach LLC 2 Carriage Hill Drive Far Hills
  • Sounds of Tomorrow Academy 155 Pierce Street Somerset

A contract between the Township and Somerset County for recycling pickup at the rate of $28.16 per household for the year.

 

