Township Council Approves Contracts

The Township Council approved more than $400,000 in contracts for goods and services at the January 27 meeting.

The contracts awarded were:

A $43,654 contract to Vialytics America of Edison for road asset management software. The contract is for one year, with the option to renew four additional years.

$400,000 for recreational and enrichment programs to the following companies:

YMCA of Greater Somerset County, 104 Mount Airy Road, Basking Ridge

Mad Science of Western NJ, 1580 Reed Road #4C, Pennington

Black Rocket Productions, 37 Court Street, Freehold

New Jersey Rugby, 6 Gifford Road, Somerset

Junior Chef USA, LLC, 38 Thomas Drive, Robbinsville

Bricks 4 Kidz, 38 Thomas Drive, Robbinsville

Rose City Productions, 542 Georges Road, North Brunswick

Athena Coding, 454 Main Street, Hingham, MA

Keep Yourself Smelling Sweet, Double M Enterprise LLC, 49 N 22nd East Orange

Sticky Fingers Cooking, 28 Spring Street, Unit 395, Princeton

Valhallan Esports training, 199 Finnegans Lane, Kendall Park

US Sports Institute, 4 Somerset Street, Whitehouse Station

Chess Wizards, 4450 N. Central Avenue, Chicago, Illinois

Built By Me, 59 Governors Lane, Princeton.

TJD Sports Academy 66 Stephen Place Rockaway

Zone Walk Solutions 2 ORTA Court Sayreville

Built By Me 59 Governors Lane Princeton NJ

Somerset County YMCA 140 Mt. Airy Road Basking Ridge

Super Science Programs for Kids LLC 52 Slope Dive. Hackettstown

Sticky Fingers 28 Spring Street Unit 35 Princeton

At Reach LLC 2 Carriage Hill Drive Far Hills

Sounds of Tomorrow Academy 155 Pierce Street Somerset

A contract between the Township and Somerset County for recycling pickup at the rate of $28.16 per household for the year.

