Toddler Killed After Being Struck By Truck

A 2-year-old boy was killed February 20 after he was struck by a pickup truck on his property, police said.

Police said a 60-year-old man was backing the pickup to leave the residence at about 8:46 a.m. when the boy was struck.

Responding police initiated life-saving measures until they were relieved by EMS personnel, police said.

The boy was taken to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

The Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team are conducting an investigation into the factors that contributed to this incident.



