Three Township Residents Receive RVCC Academic Honors
Three township residents were among 46 Raritan Valley Community College Class of 2020 graduates who received academic awards this year.
While the annual reception honoring the recipients was cancelled because of COVID-19, the accomplishments of these students were recognized as part of the College’s Commencement program.
The township residents honored were:
- Manawwar Sayed Roshan in Business Management – MIS.
- Jomil London in CPA Education Requirement Certificate.
- Alexis Chyz in Interior Architecture and Design.