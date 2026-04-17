Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School Sets Free Wellness Fair
April 17, 2026
School News, Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School
Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School will host its annual wellness fair on April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The school is located at 150 Pierce Street, 2nd floor.
The free event will feature vendors including health professionals, pet therapy organizations, financial service providers and community groups.
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