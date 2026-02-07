TEECS Robotics Team Scores In Competition

ROBOTIC COMPETITION – TEECS robotics club members guide their robot in a competition on January 31.

The Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School VEX IQ Robotics team, X-Stream, enjoyed success recently at a competition in Livingston.

The team on January 31 placed first in the skills qualification matches and finished 4th overall in the finals.

This VEX IQ Robotics Competition, hosted by Livingston Robotics Club, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, provided elementary and middle school students with exciting, open-ended robotics and research project challenges that enhanced their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills through hands-on, student-centered learning.

