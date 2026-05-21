Claremont Road Elementary School Brings Cultures Together In Annual Festival
May 21, 2026
Community Building, School News
Community members of the Claremont Road Elementary School gathered May 20 in the school’s gymnasium to take a trip around the world.
The event was the school’s second annual International Food and Culture Festival, the brainchild of former vice-principal Angela Pape, and continued by the school’s current administration.
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