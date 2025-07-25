Quantcast
Street Resurfacing Projects Updates

July 24, 2025 Construction, Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

Following are updates on the Township’s street resurfacing projects.

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing -Completed

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -All paving completed. 

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin concrete work August 4th 2025 weather permitting. 

  • Sebring Rd
  • Annapolis St
  • Lexington Rd
  • Phillips Rd
  • Francis St
  • Link Rd
  • School Ave
  • Lewis St

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin Concrete work August.

  • Van Doren Ave
  • Wexford Way
  • Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August. 

  • Old Georgetown Rd
  • Laurel Ave (Township Section)
  • Stirrup Way
  • English Lane

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August. 

  • Halsey St
  • Mercury St
  • Beatrice St
  • Howard Ave
  • Angel Pl

Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work late August early September. 

  • Douglas Ave
  • So Lawrence Ave
  • Prospect St
  • Sydney Pl
  • Rose St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl

 

