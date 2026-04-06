Stream Cleanup Set By Township Environmental Commission

STREAM CLEANUP SET – You never know what you’re going to find dumped near a stream. The township Environmental Commission has set the date for the annual John Clyde stream cleanup at Seeley’s Brook. (File photo.)

The Franklin Township Environmental Commission’s annual John Clyde Stream Cleanup is set for 9 a.m. to noon on April 11 at Seeley’s Run at Somerset Village.

Access to the site can be gained from Easton Avenue, Foxwood Drive, or by foot from Petty Road. Parking is in the rear lot of Somerset Village, 900 Easton Avenue.

Volunteers from Boys and Girls clubs, schools, environmental clubs, businesses, corporations, and individuals are needed for the event, according to a press release.

Participating organizations include the Lower Raritan Watershed Partnership, Franklin High School, and The AmeriCorps NJ Watershed Ambassador, according to the release.

Since 2007, the stream clean-up has been among the most rewarding projects the FTEC is a part of, according to the release. At the start of the day the task always seems daunting, but every year they leave the stream much cleaner than they found it, according to the release.

Stream clean-ups such as these are vital to the health of our watershed, which is the area of land where water runoff flows into the same major body of water, the release said.

Franklin Township is part of the Lower Raritan and Millstone watersheds, meaning that the water that lands there from rains and storms will ultimately end up in the Raritan or Millstone rivers. Litter often ends up in these bodies of water after getting blown around and picked up by local streams.

Stream clean-ups like help reduce the amount of waste that end up in large bodies of water, leading to cleaner waterways that can support more biodiversity, according to the release.

All job supplies (gloves, garbage bags, pickers) will be provided. Bring a reusable water bottle, wear appropriate closed-toe footwear for rough terrain, long sleeves and long pants.

Light refreshments and water will be available.

Registration is mandatory and includes liability waiver. Please click here to register. No bulk registrations.

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