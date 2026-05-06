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Planning Board Begins Reviews Of Proposed Zoning Changes in Master Plan Update

May 6, 2026 Development, Planning Board

GUIDING THE DISCUSSION – Township Planner Mark Healey led the Planning Board in its initial review of recommendations made in the 2026 Master Plan Reexamination Report at the May 6 meeting.

The Franklin Township Planning Board on May 6 began its review of a series of proposed zoning ordinance changes drawn from the township’s 2026 Master Plan Reexamination, with Board members discussing revisions that would strip outdated uses from residential zones, correct longstanding errors in the municipal code, and strengthen sidewalk construction requirements for new development.

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