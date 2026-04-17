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South Middlebush Road Mosque Hearing Continues At Zoning Board

April 17, 2026 Development, General News, Zoning Board

MORE TESTIMONY – Engineer Mitchell Ardman testifies on an application to build a mosque on South Middlebush Road at the April 16 zoning board meeting.

The Franklin Township Zoning Board of Adjustment heard a third round of testimony April 16 on an application to build a 19,350-square-foot mosque on South Middlebush Road, with Board members pressing the applicant on the adequacy of parking, the size of the worship area, and traffic impacts during evening rush hour.

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