Somerset Student Named Principal Cellist For New Jersey All-State High School Orchestra

Kuan’s selection as Principal Cellist follows other accolades, including being named Principal Cellist for the New Jersey Music Educators Association Philharmonic Orchestra in the Central Jersey Region, and ranking second in the Regional High School Orchestra, according to a press release from the school.

Elie Kuan, a Somerset resident and junior enrolled in the Academy for Health and Medical Sciences at Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School, was recently named the Principal Cellist, or First Chair, for the New Jersey All-State High School Orchestra.

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