Somerset Resident Named SC Vo-Tech Student Of The Month

Student Of The Month – Taylor Robertson of Somerset was named SCVT’s Student of the Month for December 2024. (Photo: SCVT).

Taylor Robertson of Somerset, a Sophomore in the Graphic Communications program at Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School, has been selected as Student of the Month for December 2024. Taylor is the child of Kelly and Rob Robertson of Somerset.

Robertson will be honored for her achievement at the December 16 Somerset County Vocational Board of Education meeting.

Robertson’s U.S. History instructor, Meghan Welch, recommended her for the honor, praising her not only for her participation and insight during classroom discussions, but also for her positive interactions with her peers.

In addition, Welch said she appreciates that Robertson always comes to class “with a smile on her face.”

Although she has a few years to go before graduation, Robertson is already looking to the future. She said she plans on studying architecture in college, but she also realizes there are learning opportunities outside the classroom as well.

She said she hopes to “travel around the world to learn about other cultures and arts” before pursuing her career.

Robertson has many interests outside the classroom. She is active with the SCVTHS chapter of TEEEM (The Empathy, Equality, Entrepreneurship Mission), participates in cheerleading, is a member of the Girl Scouts, and is learning to play guitar.

She also volunteers and has a part-time job.

In her free time, Robertson enjoys reading, crocheting, watching anime and spending time with her friends.

