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Somerset Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Weapons, Drug Offenses

April 6, 2026 Crime, Crime News

MAN SENTENCED – Police in February blocked off several streets while looking for Kenneth James, who was sentenced March 11.

The 34-year-old Somerset man captured in February by police after being on the lam since the summer of 2025 was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for crimes of which he was convicted last year.

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