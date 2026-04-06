Somerset Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Weapons, Drug Offenses

The 34-year-old Somerset man captured in February by police after being on the lam since the summer of 2025 was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for crimes of which he was convicted last year.

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