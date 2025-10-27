Somerset County Parks Commission Seeks Input On Mobility Chair

UNDER CONSIDERATION – The Eagle HD Portable Bariatric Power Wheelchair is one of three mobility devices under consideration for purchase by the County Parks Commission.

The Somerset County Park Commission is looking for the public’s input on the planned purchase of an all-terrain wheelchair or other power-driven mobility device.

The device would be used to help visitors enjoy trails and other natural settings in County parks, according to a press release.

Opinions are being sought through an online survey and two focus group sessions.

“Somerset County has always worked to be inclusive and make our services and facilities open to all of our residents,” Park Commission President Joe Kempe said in the release. “These all-terrain wheelchairs will move us closer to that goal.”

“We encourage everyone who may benefit from the use of all-terrain wheelchair devices or knows someone who may benefit from the use of these devices to fill out the online survey or come to a focus group and help us make the most informed decision possible,” he said in the release.

The focus group sessions will be held at the North Branch Park Headquarters at 355 Milltown Road in Bridgewater at 10 a.m. October 28 and 5:30 p.m. October 30. Pre-registration is not required.

For those unable to attend the focus groups, the Park Commission created an online survey that can be accessed on the website at https://www.somersetcountyparks.org/.

The ATWs and OPDMDs currently under consideration are:

