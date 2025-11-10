Somerset County Park Commission Accepting Entries In Photography Contest

Entries are being accepted for the Somerset County Park Commission’s 2025 Photo Contest.

The contest is open to all Somerset County residents, according to a press release.

Shutterbugs are invited to send in their best pictures of Somerset County parks.

“Capturing the beauty of Somerset County’s parks was an unexpected and rewarding experience, but having my work recognized in the photo contest is truly an honor,” Sigurd Brown, 2024 First Place winner in the Scenic category for his photograph of a Lord Stirling Park sunbreak, said in the release. “I’m grateful for the chance to share my perspective and celebrate the incredible spaces that make this county so special.”

Photos must be submitted by December 30, 2025. Five winners will be selected for each of the following categories: Events; Wildlife; Scenic; People; and Horticulture.

Submissions must be made by the original photographer and taken in a park managed by SCPC in the year 2025. Photos may be touched up but must not be manipulated using editing and/or AI software.

“I’m so excited to be part of this contest and the community of photographers in Somerset County,” Margie La Fountaine, the Third Place winner in the 2024 Horticulture category for her photo of purple asters at the Environmental Education Center, said in the release. “We are so lucky to have so many amazing parks in the county and sharing their beauty with others through photography is an honor and a joy!”

Entrants must use the following guidelines to submit their photography:

High-resolution digital photo files should be sent as an attachment to parksinfo@scparks.org with the subject line “Photo Contest.”

Photo files must be named with the Category, Park Location, and photographer’s full name. For Example: “Scenic-Lord Stirling Park-Sigurd Brown.jpg” or “Horticulture-Environmental Education Center- Margie La Fountaine.jpg”

Entries are limited to three photos per category, per person.

Contest winners will be announced in January 2026 by email. Winners will receive printed certificates and have their photos posted on the SCPC website and social media. First Place winners will receive Leisure Pursuit cards, and First Place photos will be displayed at the Park Commission Headquarters at North Branch Park in Bridgewater.

Be sure to visit the website to review all the information and rules at https://www.somersetcountyparks.org/activities/pages/photo-contest.

