SomCo Freeholders Create Online Map To Connect Customers To Businesses

Franklin Township business owners have another outlet to let customers know their status in this Age of Corona, thanks to the Somerset County Freeholders.

The Freeholders’ COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force has created an online map that shows where Somerset County businesses are located, their hours of operation and any special circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work, live, and shop and we have to find innovative ways to navigate this new normal,” Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson, who is also a member of the Task Force, said in a press release about the map. “The ‘Open for Business’ map will help consumers locate stores and services nearby that they know are open, ready to do business, and doing so safely and securely.”

Residents can access the “Open for Business” map on the Somerset County website at https://bit.ly/2ZMbFri. New businesses are regularly added to the map as soon as the business’s information is submitted for review and inclusion.

Any Somerset County business that is open at any level can enter their information on the “Open for Business” map by visiting https://bit.ly/2ZMbFri and filling out the simple form, which asks for the business’s location, contact information, social media, logos and images, services provided, menus, delivery services, and anything else applicable. As the state regulations about business operations change, or as a business adopts new services and opportunities, they can update their entry at any time.

“We are committed to doing what we can to help our businesses find customers and be successful in these very difficult times,” Freeholder Deputy Director Sara Sooy, a founding member of the Task Force, said in the release. “The ‘Open for Business’ map allows retail, restaurant, and service businesses to update their entries as conditions change, which is incredibly valuable for both the businesses and their customers during these unprecedented times.”

The “Open for Business” map will be featured prominently on the websites of Somerset County, the Somerset County NJ COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force, and the Somerset County Business Partnership. It will also be promoted aggressively on social media.



