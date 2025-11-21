Sodhani Foundation Renews $10,000 Donation For District Invention Competition

TRADITION CONTINUES – Vimal Sodhani, founder of the Sodhani Foundation, speaks at the November 20 Board of Education meeting.

The township school district was once again the beneficiary of a local philanthropist’s largess.

Vimal Sodhani, founder of the Sodhani Foundation, at the November 20 Board of Education meeting presented the district with a $10,000 donation for this year’s Invention Competition.

During the competition, which includes students in all district schools, teams of students identify a problem and then design and build a solution to that problem.

Each school’s winners then face off against each other for the overall district championship.

The competition is capped by an awards presentation during a special Board of Education meeting.

“It’s our pleasure to present this check to the Board of Education, symbolizing our firm belief in the students of this township and their limitless potential,” Sodhani said at the meeting. “On behalf of the Sodhani Foundation, it brings me great joy to confirm our partnership and ongoing commitment to Franklin County Public Schools. We are honored to support initiatives that inspire creativity, innovation, and excellence in our youth.”

“We are delighted to learn that the Franklin Township School District in Somerset County was recognized in the year 2024 School Leader Awards for its outstanding invention competition program,” he said. “This honor reflects a remarkable vision and hard work of the district’s leadership, educators, and students. Now is the time for these talented students to represent Franklin Township not only locally, but at state and national levels.”

“Their achievement will continue to resonate throughout our community and stand as a testament to the dedication and preservation of Franklin Township students and educators,” Sodhani said. “We look forward to seeing them bring pride and recognition to our township on even larger stages.”

The donations began about 4-and-a-half years ago, Assistant Superintendent Dan Loughren said, when “Vimal Sodhani and his wonderful foundation reached out to us and challenged us to challenge our students by creating some kind of an experience that would really help them think about problem solving, identifying problems in the world, and coming together and using whatever innovation skills and collaboration skills they could muster to solve some problems.”

