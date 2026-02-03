Several Events Held For TEECS Students

CULTURAL EXPLORATION – TEECS students discuss the traveling museum exhibit during the recent Muslim Heritage Month celebration. (Photo: TEECS.)

Student inventions, Muslim culture and history, and appreciation for the school were recently highlighted at the Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School.

During the day on January 31, TEECS hosted a special Tiger Tank showcase for its K–3 students. The showcase was a science event where students pitched original inventions they designed at home. The event was organized by grade bands: K–1 presented in one section and Grades 2–3 presented in a separate section, giving every child the chance to shine in a comfortable setting.

During the process, students learned how to identify a problem, imagine a solution, explain how it works, and confidently present it to an audience. The creativity was impressive: students brought forward good concepts that were fun, thoughtful, and often surprisingly practical. Many students also demonstrated early engineering habits like refining a design, improving clarity, and answering questions with confidence.

One standout concept was the Tap-Back Tags project. Tap-Back Tags is a simple, school-friendly way to help families quickly recover misplaced belongings. The idea is to place a durable tag on items students frequently lose such as jackets, water bottles, lunch boxes, and folders so that when an item is found, anyone can scan or tap the tag to access a secure “return” message linked to the student or family. Instead of relying on faded labels or guessing who an item belongs to, the tag would guide the finder to the right owner information (or to a school-managed return process), making it easier to reunite items with students and dramatically reduce the volume of unclaimed Lost & Found items. The student emphasized that the system should be easy for families to use, quick for staff to support, and safe for student privacy.

Later that evening, the school hosted a Muslim Heritage Month Celebration, bringing students, staff, and families together for an evening of learning, culture, and community.

The highlight of the event was a traveling museum exhibit showcasing groundbreaking inventions and contributions made by Muslim scientists throughout history. Attendees explored displays that highlighted achievements in fields such as medicine, mathematics, astronomy, and engineering, inspiring students to appreciate the lasting impact of these scholars. In addition to the exhibit, local vendors offered a variety of cultural experiences, including traditional foods, henna art, and handcrafted gifts.

The event was proudly hosted by the MSA (Muslim Student Association) student club, whose dedication and leadership made this meaningful celebration possible. Their efforts helped create a space for education, cultural appreciation, and unity within our school community.

TEECS also recently celebrated School Choice Week.

During the week, students showed their school pride in many ways:

Created “Why I Love My School” placards

Learned and danced along to the School Choice Dance

Gathered for a school-wide assembly where student writing was selected and shared, highlighting what they love most about TEECS

Wrapped up the week with a red and yellow dress-down day on Friday.







