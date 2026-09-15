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Scammer Nets Nearly $700K From Township Resident

September 15, 2026 Crime, Crime News

A township man was scammed out of nearly $700,000 in July by a person using an online app, police said.

Police said the unidentified man told them that on July 12, he was contacted about investing on the WhatsApp communications app by a person calling themself “Aria Blake.”

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