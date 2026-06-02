School Board Looks To Manville For Next Superintendent

A 21-year educational veteran – who currently leads the Manville School District – is expected to be announced as the district’s new schools Superintendent at a special June 4 Board of Education meeting.
Jamil Maroun, who began his educational career as a Social Studies teacher at Sayreville High School in 2005, will replace outgoing Superintendent John Ravally, who is ending his 10-year tenure in the District at the end of June.
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