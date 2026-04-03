School Board Approves Contracts For Goods And Services
April 3, 2026
Board of Education Taxes, School Board
The Board of Education at its last meeting approved a number of contracts.
Approved at the March 34 meeting were:
The purchase of MLC Bridges curriculum materials for Kindergarten from The Math Learning Center for the amount of $21,065.00.
A quote from Savvas Learning Company for the purchase of enVision Annual Renewal of SIte Subscription Licenses and Consumable for grades 6, 7, and 8 for the total amount of $26,778.75.
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