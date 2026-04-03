School Board Approves Contracts For Goods And Services

The Board of Education at its last meeting approved a number of contracts.

Approved at the March 34 meeting were:

The purchase of MLC Bridges curriculum materials for Kindergarten from The Math Learning Center for the amount of $21,065.00.

A quote from Savvas Learning Company for the purchase of enVision Annual Renewal of SIte Subscription Licenses and Consumable for grades 6, 7, and 8 for the total amount of $26,778.75.