Warriors On The Academic Move

Eboni Retemiah of Somerset was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Southern Utah University. Retemiah is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Matthew Martin of Somerset, a Senior Exercise and Human Performance major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2026 semester. This prestigious honor recognizes students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher and is a testament to students’ dedication to academic excellence.