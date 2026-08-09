Second Chance For Animals Draws 280 To Tricky Tray Fundraiser

Second Chance for Animals drew 280 players to a tricky tray fundraiser August 8 at Franklin High School, where 333 prize baskets were up for grabs at the group’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

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