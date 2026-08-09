Congressional Candidate, Former U.N. Inspector, Speak At Imam Husain Day in Franklin

The Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District and a former United Nations weapons inspector told hundreds of worshipers at the Masjid-e-Ali mosque August 8 that the 1,400-year-old martyrdom of Imam Husain remains a living standard for judging oppression today.

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