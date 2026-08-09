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Congressional Candidate, Former U.N. Inspector, Speak At Imam Husain Day in Franklin

August 8, 2026 Featured, Religion

CANDIDATE SPEAKS DURING COMMEMORATION – Dr. Adam Hamawy, the Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District, spoke August 8 during the Masjid-e-Ali’s commemoration of Imam Husain Day.

The Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District and a former United Nations weapons inspector told hundreds of worshipers at the Masjid-e-Ali mosque August 8 that the 1,400-year-old martyrdom of Imam Husain remains a living standard for judging oppression today.

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