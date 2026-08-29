School Board Approves $440K In Contracts

The spending was spread across three agenda items: a 20-part contract approval list totaling about $371,354, the award of a technology recycling bid and the award of a request for proposals for an asynchronous learning platform.

The Franklin Township Board of Education approved more than $446,000 in contracts, purchases and service agreements at its August 27 meeting, including a $75,000 award for an online elementary Spanish program and nearly $44,000 for phone lock pouches.

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