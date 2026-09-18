FTPD Police Log: August 23-28, 2026

08/23/2026

A Greenbush, NY resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. during the evening hours. The victim listed his iPad for sale on Facebook Marketplace and received interest from the suspect, “Sammuel Fofana.” They agreed to meet and once the iPad was in the hands of the suspect he fled on foot without paying the victim. The iPad was valued at $899 and entered stolen into a national database.

08/24/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Rachel Ct. during the overnight hours. A male slashed the victim’s tire causing damage valued at $200. The suspect is known to the victim. Complaint signing procedures were explained.