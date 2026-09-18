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Ball Python Removed From Car Grille

September 18, 2026 Crime, Police News

SAFE REMOVAL – FTPD Officer Lisseth Villacis holds a e-foot-long ball python snake after it was safely removed from the grille of a township resident’s car on September 14. (Photo: FTPD).

A 3-foot-long ball python was removed the grille of an Oakland Avenue resident’s car on September 14, Franklin Township Police reported.

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